Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) to report earnings per share of ($1.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($2.58). Whiting Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 410.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.68) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on WLL shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 676.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 246,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 214,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 206,174 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $6,442,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 99.7% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 906,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 452,448 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLL stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 46,175,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $19.68.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.