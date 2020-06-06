Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wingstop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

WING traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.99. The stock had a trading volume of 662,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.55. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $130.99.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total transaction of $58,283.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,522.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,168 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 39.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

