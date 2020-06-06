Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Get Worldline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WWLNF remained flat at $$72.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 15. Worldline has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.46.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worldline (WWLNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.