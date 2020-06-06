WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

WYGPY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

WYGPY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. 397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR Company Profile

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

