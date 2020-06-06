WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of WPX Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.51.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

NYSE WPX traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 17,292,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,748,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 3.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Robert Herdman acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $222,900. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.