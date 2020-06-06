WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. 270,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,195. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.46). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.34 million. On average, analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 101,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

