Xaya Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $572.00 (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges. Xaya has a market cap of $1.46 million and $572.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 52,420,312 coins and its circulating supply is 43,278,185 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

