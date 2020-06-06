Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.32. 1,326,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Yandex has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $40.37.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.55 by ($5.30). The business had revenue of $47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Yandex by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Yandex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Yandex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Yandex by 8.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

