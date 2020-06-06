Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at KeyCorp

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Yeti from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Yeti from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Yeti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Get Yeti alerts:

NYSE:YETI traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,084. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66. Yeti has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. Yeti’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yeti will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,070 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $469,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 12,748,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $357,205,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,171,405 shares of company stock valued at $399,018,248. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Yeti by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Yeti in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Yeti in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yeti in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Yeti by 1,958.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.