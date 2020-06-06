Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Given New $18.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,167,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.58. Yext has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 61.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yext will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 26,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $259,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 227,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,248.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 3,690,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,191,778.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,046 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Yext by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,296 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Yext by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Yext by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.