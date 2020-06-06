Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its target price decreased by SunTrust Banks from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YEXT has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Yext in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.94.

Get Yext alerts:

NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,005. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Yext has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yext will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, insider Jim Steele sold 9,189 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $92,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $41,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 183,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,321.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,099 shares of company stock worth $4,927,046 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.