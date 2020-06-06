Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

YIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Yintech Investment in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:YIN traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $5.69. 1,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,461. The company has a market capitalization of $392.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.05. Yintech Investment has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.19 million. Yintech Investment had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yintech Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Yintech Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Yintech Investment by 31.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yintech Investment by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yintech Investment by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

