YOU COIN Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.12 or 0.02013739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00182515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00122715 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

