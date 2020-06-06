Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.83) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.72). Uniqure also reported earnings of ($0.83) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($2.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.79) to ($2.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Uniqure.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%.

QURE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.64.

QURE stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.87. The stock had a trading volume of 360,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,586. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.29. Uniqure has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $82.49.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,580,000 after purchasing an additional 445,489 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Uniqure by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,773,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,604,000 after acquiring an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Uniqure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,493,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Uniqure by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Uniqure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniqure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.