Zacks: Analysts Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to announce $56.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.31 million to $58.22 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $236.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $227.10 million to $239.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $234.35 million, with estimates ranging from $231.20 million to $237.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.73 million.

LBAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $28,652.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 18,528 shares in the company, valued at $183,056.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Mccracken acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,380 shares of company stock worth $92,062. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 139.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 165,979 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 53,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 45.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,342. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

