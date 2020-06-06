Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Post -$0.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.94) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is ($0.86). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.85). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,539. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.83 and a quick ratio of 14.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,761.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $150,537.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

