Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total value of $60,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,426 shares of company stock valued at $13,325,201. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 83.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.48. 676,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,673. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paylocity has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $150.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average of $118.44.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

