Zacks: First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Given $12.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Financial Northwest an industry rank of 128 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FFNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Richard M. Riccobono acquired 4,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,099.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard M. Riccobono acquired 5,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,916 shares in the company, valued at $146,745.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $151,725. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

FFNW stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,605. The company has a market cap of $100.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.50. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

