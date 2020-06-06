Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Catalent in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.38.

Shares of CTLT traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,841. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.03. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Catalent by 4.6% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Catalent by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 2.0% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Catalent by 1.4% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

