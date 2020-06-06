Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

EIDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eidos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.55.

NASDAQ:EIDX traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. 131,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 16.97 and a quick ratio of 16.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of -0.26. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $66.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

