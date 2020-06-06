Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZLAB. Guggenheim began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.42.

Shares of ZLAB traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.12. 489,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,861. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 608.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

