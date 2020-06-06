ZeuxCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23,330.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $23,330.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.27 or 0.04968214 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00055842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002849 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010361 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

