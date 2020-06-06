Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $7.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.40. 1,853,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,909. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average is $132.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.72.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

