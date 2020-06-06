ZMINE Achieves Market Cap of $124,168.65 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $124,168.65 and $285.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

