ZTCoin (ZT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.97 Million

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One ZTCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. ZTCoin has a market cap of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.00 or 0.04967576 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00055849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002849 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010383 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZTCoin is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

