Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.65 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.31% and a negative net margin of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Zuora updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.08–0.07 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $(0.08)-(0.07) EPS.

Zuora stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

