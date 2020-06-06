Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Zynga from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. 31,213,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,451,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $37,579.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,731.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 574,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,090 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $12,698,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

