-$0.04 EPS Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). DURECT also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 82.94% and a negative return on equity of 114.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRRX. ValuEngine raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 39,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $98,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Judy R. Joice sold 57,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $141,659.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at $165,646.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in DURECT during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in DURECT by 31.1% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

DRRX traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,873. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.42 million, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

