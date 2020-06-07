-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). OraSure Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of OSUR stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. 2,538,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,798. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $18.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.45 million, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 908.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

