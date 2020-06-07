$0.10 EPS Expected for PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDL BioPharma’s earnings. PDL BioPharma also posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PDL BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PDL BioPharma.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NASDAQ PDLI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 794,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.84. PDL BioPharma has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 12.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDLI. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,850,000. AXA raised its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 359,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 35,908 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,818,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 64,332 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDL BioPharma (PDLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.