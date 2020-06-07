$0.14 EPS Expected for Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Pretium Resources reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pretium Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,918,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,268 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Pretium Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 347,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP grew its position in Pretium Resources by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 298,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVG traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

