$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSMX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSMX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. 841,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,347. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

