$0.15 EPS Expected for PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. PennantPark Investment reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.62 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNNT shares. TheStreet cut PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of PNNT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 523,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,451. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $253.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $75,078.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 162,203 shares in the company, valued at $418,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $69,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,633.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 118,100 shares of company stock worth $265,078. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,274,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,357,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 316,732 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 953,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 182,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 236,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

