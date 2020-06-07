$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

SITC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,954. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Makinen acquired 20,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,324.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 71,576 shares of company stock worth $347,504 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in SITE Centers by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in SITE Centers by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000.

SITC traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. 4,391,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,416. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

