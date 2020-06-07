-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.41). IntriCon reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,066.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 million.

IIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IntriCon from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IntriCon from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

IIN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 50,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,772. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $129.38 million, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IntriCon by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

