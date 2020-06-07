$0.36 EPS Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Allison Transmission posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,904,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779,836 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,380,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,967,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,873,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,059 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,424,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 38.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,517,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,693,000 after acquiring an additional 704,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.04. 1,230,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,719. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

