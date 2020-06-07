-$0.39 EPS Expected for Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.44). Forescout Technologies posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forescout Technologies.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.30). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.71% and a negative return on equity of 151.04%. The business had revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised Forescout Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Forescout Technologies from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $167,915.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $159,306.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,093.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $789,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 31,371 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,492,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 233.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,055,000 after purchasing an additional 754,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.10. 6,112,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,857,482. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. Forescout Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

