$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.50. CNB Financial posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $35.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCNE. BidaskClub cut shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $20.35. 66,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,554. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $313.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

In other news, Director Peter F. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Dick Pontzer purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,906.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,307 shares of company stock valued at $220,361 over the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

