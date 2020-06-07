-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.41). Solid Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

SLDB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 352,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,288. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $134.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1,305.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

