-$0.55 EPS Expected for Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.52). Ranger Energy Services reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ranger Energy Services.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNGR. B. Riley cut Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ranger Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 300,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 157,103 shares in the last quarter. 26.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNGR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. 30,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

