$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.38. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REG. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,440,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,218,000 after buying an additional 131,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $642,213,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,657,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,430,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,668,000 after purchasing an additional 311,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,644,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

REG traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.80. 2,260,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.50%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.