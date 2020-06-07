$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.17. Carlisle Companies posted earnings of $2.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

CSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.13.

NYSE CSL traded up $6.65 on Friday, hitting $137.41. 477,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,143. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.70. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,808,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after buying an additional 24,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

