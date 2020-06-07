$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Western Digital posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 605.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Western Digital by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.46. 7,708,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,234. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.