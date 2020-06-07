$1.30 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) to report sales of $1.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.40 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 million to $5.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $44.58 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $73.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.06% and a negative return on equity of 322.36%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RETA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.38.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $287,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,509.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RETA traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.30. 578,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.03. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $257.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.