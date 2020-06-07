$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) to announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMHC. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,670. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 309,334 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 541,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 88,991 shares during the period. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,903,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

