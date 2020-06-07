$103.78 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to report sales of $103.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.05 million and the lowest is $81.09 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $113.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $418.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.12 million to $458.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $431.95 million, with estimates ranging from $384.00 million to $486.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

SITC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $50,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $273,197. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn M. Sweeney acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 71,576 shares of company stock valued at $347,504 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

SITC stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.83. 4,391,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.