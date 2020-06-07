$23.65 Million in Sales Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) to report $23.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.10 million and the highest is $26.50 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $24.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $100.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.90 million to $109.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $109.00 million, with estimates ranging from $106.40 million to $113.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.17). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Dennis Bottorff purchased 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $49,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,806 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 298,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 230,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672 shares in the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Financial stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.47. 87,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,097. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

