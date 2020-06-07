$33.95 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce $33.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.41 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $48.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $169.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.06 million to $176.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $202.99 million, with estimates ranging from $201.81 million to $204.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.25 to $0.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,648,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 227,403 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 117,870 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares during the period. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SB traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $1.32. 514,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $137.61 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.97.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.