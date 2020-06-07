$43.48 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) to report $43.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.44 million to $46.70 million. Denny’s posted sales of $151.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $305.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.64 million to $317.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $410.65 million, with estimates ranging from $393.65 million to $426.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DENN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $24.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $78,615.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 806,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Denny’s by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,709,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,846,000 after buying an additional 819,128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,526,000 after buying an additional 553,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Denny’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,053,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN remained flat at $$13.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,484,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.35. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

