$450.29 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) will announce sales of $450.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $349.00 million and the highest is $653.00 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $737.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 78.97% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 37.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

ALSN traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

